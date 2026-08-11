Dontayvion Wicks to Be a "Big Factor" in Eagles' Passing Game
Dontayvion Wicks is lined up to be a major contributor in his expanded opportunity with his new team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Wicks is entering his fourth year in the NFL, and after being traded from Green Bay to Philadelphia, the fifth-round pick from Virginia signed a one-year extension to stay with the Eagles for at least this season and next season. He only had 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns last season in Green Bay's deep receiver room, but he could be the early favorite to land the Eagles' WR2 spot and has been taking advantage of more work with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring) sidelined. Wicks is currently the No. 82 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, and with his ADP of 192 on Yahoo fantasy football, he will be a great depth and sleeper pick if he is ready to step in as a major contributor in the Eagles' passing game.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler