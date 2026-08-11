Tyler Shough Showing More Command and Comfort in Saints' Offense
Tyler Shough was "so accurate" in training camp practice, and the "ball barely hit the ground." Wolfe added that Shough showed much more command and comfort with the offense while also connecting well with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave. Shough appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Saints as a rookie in 2025 and impressed, completing 67.6% of his 327 pass attempts for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also running for 186 yards and three touchdowns. In another season in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, the 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Louisville could be primed to take a step forward in his first full year as an NFL starter in 2026. The Saints added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, too, to give Shough even more weapons. Shough is nowhere near QB1 territory in fantasy football, but he's certainly becoming an interesting QB2 target in superflex formats as he heads into his sophomore campaign in the Big Easy.
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe