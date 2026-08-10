RJ Harvey Looking to Become More Explosive in Year 2
RJ Harvey said that he's looking to become more explosive and produce more big plays in his sophomore season in the NFL, according to Susanna Weir of the team's official website. "I feel like that's my game," Harvey said. "That was my game in college. I made a lot of big plays. And this year, I want to get back to that and make a lot more big plays for my team." Twenty-three percent of Harvey's rushes in college went for at least 10 yards, and he had several big plays as a rookie with Denver in 2025 on his way to 540 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for 356 yards and another five TDs as a pass-catcher. Harvey had a bigger impact in the passing game as a rookie, and that's where he's expected to be utilized the most in Year 2 alongside J.K. Dobbins and rookie Jonah Coleman. Head coach Sean Payton said Harvey "has some good stuff on tape already" this year and is encouraged by his "natural hands." Coleman's presence as a physical back between the tackles will limit Harvey's overall fantasy upside if Dobbins misses more time with an injury in 2026, making him more of an ideal RB3/flex target in point-per-reception fantasy leagues.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir