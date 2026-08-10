Lamar Jackson Building Trust with Rookie Wide Receiver
Ja'Kobi Lane has been impressing everyone during training camp. According to Ryan Mink, quarterback Lamar Jackson has been building strong chemistry with the rookie wideout. Jamison Hensley of ESPN went as far as to say that Lane is the best rookie he has seen in training camp during his 27 years covering the team. Lane is making a highlight play on a daily basis in camp. Given his performance, Lane should be able to snag the WR3 job, but he might even surpass Rashod Bateman for the WR2 job soon. The third-round rookie is shaping up as an interesting late-round option in dynasty leagues.
Source: baltimoreravens.com
Source: baltimoreravens.com