New Seahawks Owner Considering Field Changes Amid Rising Concerns
Cooper Kupp and Leonard Williams spoke out at the beginning of training camp this summer that they would like to see the organization make the transition from artificial turf to real grass, and Florio writes that "there's no reason for the coaching staff or front office to disagree." Florio thinks it's a no-brainer for the entire organization to make the change if Khosla is willing to "cut the check."
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio