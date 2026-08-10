Dyami Brown's Strong Camp Hasn't Cleared a Path to Targets
Dyami Brown has made enough plays in camp to stay in the conversation, including a touchdown from Jayden Daniels during Monday's competitive period. The problem is that Washington's receiver room changed around him. The Commanders signed Stefon Diggs last week, and their first unofficial depth chart lists Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey and Diggs atop the three receiver spots, with Brown behind McLaurin. Dan Quinn quickly dismissed that chart as little more than a preseason snapshot, so it should not be treated as final. Brown still has work to do to turn practice flashes into fantasy volume. He caught just 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets in 14 games for Jacksonville last season, playing 31% of the offensive snaps. Brown can still earn a rotational role, but Diggs is already getting more work with Daniels and the target competition is only getting tougher. His camp is worth tracking, but the path to consistent redraft value remains narrow.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller