Cooper Kupp No Longer Offers Reliable Weekly Volume
Cooper Kupp was still on the field plenty last season, but the opportunities weren't there often enough for fantasy managers. He played more than 72% of Seattle's offensive snaps across 16 games and finished with 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had taken over the passing game by then, piling up 119 catches and an NFL-high 1,793 yards. Kupp remains a starter on Seattle's current depth chart and has shown he can still make plays in camp, including a pair of touchdowns during recent red-zone work. The 33-year-old isn't disappearing from the offense. The issue is whether that role produces enough targets to trust him every week. Last season suggests it probably won't. RotoBaller has Kupp at WR76 in its August 10 half-PPR rankings. He can still give fantasy managers a useful week here and there, but at this point he makes more sense as bench depth than someone to draft expecting a regular starting role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller