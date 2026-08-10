Fair to Doubt Makai Lemon's Starting Status
Makai Lemon (hamstring), he was viewed as a critical piece to replacing the production of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, with expectations that he could earn a starting role out the gates. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury has sidelined him for much of training camp, and when he has been on the field, his impact has been minimal, leading beat reporter Jimmy Kempski to note, "It's fair at this point to doubt that he will start, at least early in the season." A strong camp has positioned Dontayvion Wicks to begin the year as the team's second receiver opposite DeVonta Smith, but Lemon still has a chance to earn early reps out of the slot, making the team's three-game preseason slate and a pair of joint practices with the Patriots all the more important for his development. The rookie sits at RotoBaller's WR50, but a further prolonged absence could push him into the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Jimmy Kempski
Source: Jimmy Kempski