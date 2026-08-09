Trevor Etienne Unproductive in Hall-of-Fame Game
Trevor Etienne had four carries for 12 yards and one reception for a loss of 1 yard in the 33-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Etienne was unable to show out, while running backs A.J. Dillon (36 yards and a touchdown on four attempts) and undrafted free agent Miles Davis (four carries for 53 yards) did. Whoever the third-stringer is will work behind starters Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks in 2026, so it's hard to fathom Etienne having any fantasy value. Fantasy managers who have him in either redraft or dynasty leagues should consider dropping him for a better option with more upside.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN