Brandon Aubrey's Deep Range Separates Him From the Kicker Field
Brandon Aubrey gives fantasy managers something most players at his position can't match. He made 36 of 42 field goals last season, including 11 from at least 50 yards, with a long of 64. His range was on full display against Detroit when he connected from 55, 57 and 63 yards, becoming the first kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 55 yards or longer in the same game. Aubrey also finished 2025 with three makes from 60-plus yards, another NFL single-season record. That distance matters even more in fantasy formats that award additional points for longer kicks. RotoBaller has Aubrey 149th overall and K1 entering 2026. There is still no reason to pass on useful running back or wide receiver depth several rounds early just to grab a kicker. Once that part of the roster is built, though, Aubrey is one of the few at his position worth paying a little extra to get.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller