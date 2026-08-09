Tucker Kraft Continues Progressing in ACL Rehab
Tucker Kraft (knee) was back at practice Sunday as he continues ramping up from last year's torn ACL, according to Rob Demovsky. Kraft did not participate in Family Night, which was consistent with how Green Bay handled players who had not yet advanced to 11-on-11 work. The 25-year-old was activated from the PUP list on July 31 and has gradually increased his workload through individual drills and walkthrough periods. Kraft was in the middle of a breakout season before getting hurt, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. He led the Packers in all three categories at the time of the injury. Getting Kraft back into regular team drills will be the next important step as Green Bay continues preparing him for the start of the regular season.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky