KC Concepcion's Impressive Camp Continues
KC Concepcion avoided serious injury after coming down hard on his shoulder in a practice earlier in the week, and on Saturday he was all over the field, flashing the versatility and ball skills that he has put on display throughout the spring and summer. With quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the first-team offense, Concepcion came up with a number of big catches throughout team drills, capping off the sixth consecutive day of work for the Browns. A first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Concepcion is part of an impressive group of young playmakers, alongside fellow rookie Denzel Boston and second-year players Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins. While questions remain at quarterback with Watson still battling Shedeur Sanders for the starting job, Cleveland's offense looks to be on the rise under first-time head coach Todd Monken. With a clear path to a primary role in an offense that could surprise, Concepcion is RotoBaller's WR51 and a low-cost player to target in the late rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Brian D'Aguanno
Source: Brian D'Aguanno