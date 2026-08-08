Caleb Douglas is Separating Himself in Camp
Caleb Douglas might be ready to make an impact right away. According to C. Isaiah Smalls II, both Douglas and Malik Washington are separating themselves from the pack in Miami. Douglas has a great chance of rising on the depth chart given the lack of viable options in this receiving room. The Dolphins selected Douglas in the third-round of this year's draft out of Texas Tech. The 23-year-old landed in a great spot without much competition, so he might be a Day 1 contributor in Miami. Douglas could be an interesting late-round option, especially in deep leagues.
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II