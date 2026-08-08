Jonah Coleman Continues To Impress At Training Camp
Jonah Coleman continues to have a strong training camp and had another great practice on Saturday, according to Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens. Coleman had several good runs between the tackles and found the end zone during Saturday's practice. The 22-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Broncos at training camp so far and could carve out a role in Denver's backfield. Coleman was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round, 108th overall, giving Denver a running back that can produce between the tackles. The Broncos' rookie could force a three-way split for touches with RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins if he continues to have a strong camp. Coleman is worth a late-round gamble as a stash, especially if Dobbins or Harvey were to miss any time.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens