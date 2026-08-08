Travis Etienne Jr. Remains a Strong Fourth-Round Redraft Target
Travis Etienne Jr. doesn't need a workhorse role to pay off at his current 41.9 ADP. He is coming off a strong final season in Jacksonville, rushing for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 36 catches for 292 yards and six more scores. The Saints clearly wanted him, giving the 27-year-old a four-year, $52 million deal in March, and his early camp usage has been encouraging. Etienne has seen most of the first-team work on early downs, with Alvin Kamara getting more of the passing-down reps. Kamara staying in New Orleans takes some shine off Etienne's ceiling, particularly as a receiver, but it does not mean this has to become an even backfield split. Etienne has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four NFL seasons on the field and should have plenty of opportunities to do damage again. RotoBaller has him 33rd overall, nearly nine spots ahead of his current ADP. That fourth-round price still looks pretty good.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller