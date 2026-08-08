2026 is "Potentially" Lane Johnson's Last in the NFL

Aug 8, 2026, 12:09 PM ET
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said on Saturday that "it's looking like this will potentially be my last year," according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, is entering his 14th NFL season in 2026, all with the Eagles after they selected him fourth overall in the 2013 NFL draft from the University of Oklahoma. The 36-year-old veteran missed the final eight games of last season, including the playoffs, due to a Lisfranc foot injury, but he's healthy once again and ready for one more ride before hanging up his cleats. The Eagles have given Johnson some personal time off this weekend in training camp to take care of some personal matters, but he's back this weekend and available to practice. As long as he's healthy entering the regular season in September, Johnson will start at right tackle in Philly as the Eagles look to bounce back from a disappointing offensive showing in 2025.--Keith HernandezSource: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane