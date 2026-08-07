Hornets See Brandon Miller as Core Piece
Brandon Miller and the team have discussed a potential rookie-scale extension, with president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson saying the Hornets want him around "for a very long time," via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The former No. 2 pick looks central to the Hornets' reset after the franchise traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges this offseason, though Peterson has avoided putting the face-of-the-franchise label on any one player. Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 38.3 percent from three across 65 games last season. His usage could climb with Coby White handling more point-guard work, but the shoulder recovery keeps some risk attached. If healthy, Miller's scoring and three-point volume should keep trending up.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel