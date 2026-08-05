Dillon Mitchell Signs Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Dillon Mitchell has signed a two-way contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The move locks in the No. 40 pick after brief uncertainty about whether he could return to St. John's for another college season. Mitchell, 22, helped his case in Summer League by averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks while flashing the athletic defense that made him a second-round target. He also averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists at St. John's last season. The two-way tag makes him more of a developmental wing than a redraft option, but his defensive tools give him some deep-dynasty appeal if the jumper improves.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto