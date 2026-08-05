Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday

Aug 5, 2026, 5:13 PM ET
The Los Angeles Rams had retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald in for a workout on Wednesday, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Donald continues to assess whether he's in good enough shape, football-wise to come out of retirement to join new Rams pass-rusher Myles Garrett in 2026 for another run at a Lombardi Trophy, but this is the 35-year-old veteran's first official workout with his old team. It's looking more and more likely that Donald will come out of retirement this year, but an official announcement might not come until right before the start of the 2026 regular season or at some point after the season starts. If Donald returns to the Rams, it will be in a much smaller role as basically a third-down situational pass-rusher to keep him fresh and productive in what would be his 11th NFL season after enjoying retirement the last two years. It will make Donald a tougher sell as a fantasy-relevant pass-rusher in IDP leagues, but his return would no doubt make the Rams' pass rush even more formidable. Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and had 111 sacks in his 10 NFL campaigns with the Rams before hanging up his cleats.--Keith HernandezSource: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov