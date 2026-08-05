Odell Beckham Jr. has Another Strong Day in Camp on Wednesday
Odell Beckham Jr., according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Beckham had four catches in team drills and made some tough grabs. He has taken advantage of the opportunities with both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton sitting out with injuries early in training camp. Raanan adds that it's pretty important for OBJ to stand out, since he's on the roster bubble in camp and the preseason. The 33-year-old former 12th overall pick in 2014 by the Giants out of LSU didn't play at all in 2025 and looked washed up in 2023 and 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, respectively, catching a combined 44 passes on 82 targets for just 620 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games (six starts). He may have found a spark of energy in his return to the Big Apple, but even if Beckham makes the team's active roster going into Week 1, he's unlikely to have a big enough role on offense to warrant attention in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan