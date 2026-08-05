Omarion Hampton Showing Major Growth in Year 2
Omarion Hampton has made noticeable strides since the spring, according to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Alex Insdorf, McDaniel said Hampton may have shown more growth than any player on the roster during the five-week break before camp. The next step is getting the 6-foot, 220-pound back to keep his feet moving and use his size against defenders who do not want to tackle him. A pair of ankle injuries limited Hampton to nine games as a rookie, but he still rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 192 yards and another score. He enters Year 2 as the clear lead back in an offense expected to lean heavily on the run. RotoBaller ranks Hampton as the RB11, and McDaniel's comments only strengthen his case as a low-end RB1 with room for more.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf