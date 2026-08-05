Tez Johnson Sustains a Groin Strain
Tez Johnson sustained a groin strain, as reported by senior team writer Scott Smith. Head coach Todd Bowles shared the injury news on Wednesday, also noting that receiver Jalen McMillan banged his knee a couple of days ago and that the team would be careful with him. While neither injury sounds like a long-term concern, the absences could create more opportunity for rookie Ted Hurst to work with the first-team offense after drawing positive reviews in recent practices. Johnson made 28 catches as a rookie for 322 yards, but in a deep receiver room, he's unlikely to hold more than a rotational role in 2026 and is RotoBaller's WR108.
Source: Scott Smith
Source: Scott Smith