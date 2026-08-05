Jacory Croskey-Merritt Could Land Larger Running Back Role
Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns, but his limitations in pass protection prevented him from truly breaking out of a committee backfield. Now in his second training camp with the Commanders, that part of his game remains a work in progress, but the improvements he's shown as a receiver could lead to something closer to an every-down role. Commanders reporter Ben Standig notes that the second-year back has shown soft hands and an ability to work after the catch, with Croskey-Merritt telling reporters, "I feel like it comes naturally for me, and that's something I definitely want to show. I can do more than just run a ball. I want to be able to catch out of the backfield and be able to block and run. I just want to be the jack of all trades." The Commanders added Rachaad White in free agency, who has caught at least 50 passes in three of his first four seasons in the league, and Jeremy McNichols is still with the team after seeing the most receiving work out of the backfield in 2025. Still, finding ways to get Croskey-Merritt into space could help to open things up for an offense lacking depth at wide receiver, and if the former seventh-round pick can prove he's up to the task, he would easily outperform expectations as RotoBaller's RB45.
Source: Ben Standig
Source: Ben Standig