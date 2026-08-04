Trey Benson Returns to Practice on Tuesday
Trey Benson (knee) returned to practice on Tuesday after a flare-up last week, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. Benson is coming off a 2025 season in which he missed most of the year following meniscus surgery in October. The 2024 third-round pick is on the roster bubble, competing for touches with third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, and former starter James Conner. Benson is a trade candidate, as his current RB4 role is well below his talent level. Fantasy managers will need to monitor the former Florida State running back's status heading into 2026, as he could offer late-round appeal if traded to the right situation.
Source: Bo Brack - PHNX Sports
Source: Bo Brack - PHNX Sports