Ja'Kobi Lane Offers More Long-Term Than Immediate Fantasy Value
Ja'Kobi Lane has already shown why the team spent a third-round pick on him. The 6-foot-4 rookie went over Marlon Humphrey for a leaping catch from Lamar Jackson on the second day of camp, a play that matched the contested-catch profile he showed at USC. Lane caught 49 passes for 745 yards and four touchdowns last season after scoring 12 times in 2024. There is real upside here. The immediate role is less certain. Zay Flowers is Baltimore's No. 1 receiver, Rashod Bateman is still projected to start, and Lane is competing with Elijah Sarratt and Devontez Walker for the remaining work. Jesse Minter said there could be major opportunities for at least one of the rookie receivers, not necessarily Lane. RotoBaller ranks him WR94 in PPR leagues and WR17 among rookies. That makes Lane a reasonable final-round swing in deeper redraft formats, but managers in ordinary 12-team leagues can wait for more evidence. Dynasty is different. His size, third-round investment, and red-zone history are worth stashing while Baltimore sorts out the depth chart. Lane offers more long-term appeal than immediate fantasy value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller