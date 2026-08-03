Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports that the Angels will receive minor-league catcher Jacob Cozart in exchange. The rebuild continues for the struggling Angels, as they've also traded catcher Logan O'Hoppe and right-hander Jose Soriano. The 27-year-old Adell will give the Guardians some more thump in their lineup. In his seventh year in the majors with the Halos, the right-handed slugger has hit .239/.287/.395 with a .682 OPS, 16 home runs, 62 RBI, 46 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 111 games across 456 plate appearances. Adell has been somewhat of a disappointment for fantasy managers in 2026 after he hit a career-high 37 long balls and drove in 98 runs in 152 games for the Angels a season ago. The move to Cleveland won't really be all that much of a fantasy boost, as the Guards rank dead-last in baseball with a .680 OPS, and Adell's swing-and-miss ways won't suddenly be cured by the move.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman