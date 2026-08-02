Nick Pivetta Set for Rehab Outing on Tuesday
Nick Pivetta (forearm) is scheduled to make a minor-league rehab appearance with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, according to the team. It will be Pivetta's first game action since landing on the injured list back on April 14 with a strained right forearm. Because of how long he has been sidelined, the 33-year-old veteran will most likely require at least several rehab starts on the farm before the Padres consider returning him to their big-league starting rotation. Fellow Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (elbow) will also be appearing on Tuesday at Lake Elsinore, so the Padres could have two very important starting arms back in their rotation very soon for the stretch run. Because of language in Pivetta's contract relating to player options in both 2027 and 2028, the Padres are expected to activate him before Aug. 22. The Canadian hurler went 13-5 with a career-best 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 190:50 K:BB in 31 regular-season starts in 2025 in his first year in SD in a breakout season, but he's made only four starts in 2026 due to his forearm injury. Pivetta won't have much time to make a fantasy impact when he returns, but he's being stashed in 71% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Lake Elsinore Storm
Source: Lake Elsinore Storm