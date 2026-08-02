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Nick Kurtz Out Again on Sunday, to Visit With Hand Specialist

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Aug 2, 2026, 3:38 PM ET

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (thumb) is not in the team's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the visiting Detroit Tigers, according to MLB.com. Jeff McNeil will make the start at first base and will hit eighth against Tigers right-hander Keider Montero in Sacramento. Kurtz played on Thursday and Friday after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old left-handed slugger is now out on Sunday for a second straight game and is scheduled to visit with a hand specialist on Monday in Los Angeles. Manager Mark Kotsay said initial X-rays on Kurtz's hand were "kind of unclear," so the A's want more clarity moving forward. The good news is that the A's have a scheduled day off on Monday, but it seems unlikely that Kurtz will be ready to roll on Tuesday for the series opener in Cincinnati against the Reds, even if doctors like what they see in L.A. on Monday. Fantasy managers need to prepare for a potential trip to the injured list. Kurtz is an elite source of power in just his first full MLB season in 2026, but he's been banged up so far in the second half and hit just .114 (5-for-44) with a .454 OPS, two homers, five RBI, three runs scored, four walks, and 23 strikeouts in 14 games in July.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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