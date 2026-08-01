Zyhir Hope is Scratched from Saturday's Lineup
Zyhir Hope and Kendall George have been scratched from the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game with Double-A Tulsa. There is no injury reason given for their absence, so the assumption is that both players could be part of an upcoming blockbuster trade. Hope is considered one of the best outfield prospects in the league and is currently ranked as the No. 25 prospect in baseball. George is a former first-round pick who offers good upside with the bat as well. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on this situation in the coming days.
Source: Jon Heyman
Source: Jon Heyman