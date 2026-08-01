Deebo Samuel Sr. Makes Immediate Impact in First Practice Back
Deebo Samuel Sr. took part in team drills during his first practice back with the team and turned one catch into a big gain, according to David Lombardi. Lombardi said he had not expected Samuel to jump into team work so quickly and added that the veteran looked great. Samuel returned to San Francisco after one season in Washington, where he caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns while adding 75 yards and another score on 17 carries. The reunion comes after Ricky Pearsall was ruled out for the season because of a PCL injury, leaving the 49ers in need of immediate help at receiver. One practice does not establish Samuel's role, but stepping directly into team drills and creating after the catch is an encouraging start. His fantasy value will depend on how much of his old role returns, but the first practice could hardly have gone better.
Source: David Lombardi
Source: David Lombardi