Cyrus Allen Carted Off on Saturday with Apparent Knee Injury
Cyrus Allen (knee) left the practice field in a cart on Saturday due to an apparent left knee injury, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor. Per Taylor, the injury occurred due to a collision during a special teams rep in practice. A fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Allen recorded 51 catches for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns across 13 games in his final collegiate season at Cincinnati. The 23-year-old had reportedly been one of the standout performers of the early days of Chiefs camp. While the severity of Allen's injury is not yet clear, this appears to be an unfortunate setback for the promising rookie. The Chiefs enter the year in need of reliable pass-catching talent, so Allen could play a prominent role in Kansas City if he's able to avoid significant missed time.
Source: ESPN - Nate Taylor
Source: ESPN - Nate Taylor