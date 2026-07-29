Shohei Ohtani Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Shohei Ohtani (biceps, knee) to pitch again in 2026, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. The Dodgers' concern is Ohtani overcompensating while his balky left knee heals, which is why the organization isn't rushing the four-time MVP back while the team has a big lead in the National League West. Friedman also downplayed Ohtani's biceps soreness. "If it weren't for the knee, he would be pitching right now," Friedman said. The 32-year-old Japanese superstar continues to serve as the team's regular designated hitter, but he has not made a start on the mound since July 3. The good news is that the six-time All-Star has been throwing plyo balls and is expected to play catch with a real baseball soon. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who have Ohtani the pitcher rostered, he might not rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation until late August or early September. Ohtani has been excellent in his 14 starts (85 2/3 frames), going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.62 FIP), 0.95 WHIP, and 95:26 K:BB.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo