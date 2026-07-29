Yainer Diaz Remains a Deep-League Waiver Wire Target Despite Underwhelming 2026 Production
Yainer Diaz got off to a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting .238 with just two home runs across his first 106 plate appearances and then suffering an oblique strain in early May that caused him to miss over a month. However, the 27-year-old has shown more power since his return, clubbing four home runs across his last 93 trips to the plate. Diaz was a productive player for fantasy managers in 2025, when he hit .256 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI. He's maintained an above-average strikeout rate (16.1%) so far this year and has been victimized by a subpar .248 batting average on balls in play, which is well below his career mark of .298. Diaz could continue to reach more power in the final months of the regular season, making him a catcher for fantasy managers to monitor on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller