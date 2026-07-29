Josh Bell Remains on Waiver-Wire Radar Despite July Slowdown
Josh Bell has cooled off in July after a red-hot June in which he hit .295 with a .547 slugging percentage. Bell is now slashing .246/.305/.414 with a .719 OPS and 13 home runs through 104 games in his first season with the Twins. His 22.3 K% is his highest in the past six seasons, limiting his overall offensive production. Even so, Bell has continued to make authoritative contact, as his 9.7 Barrel% ranks well above league average and supports his power potential. The 33-year-old has shown he can heat up quickly when his swing is locked in. Fantasy managers looking for home run upside should consider adding Bell before another productive stretch.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com