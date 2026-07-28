Tyler Glasnow Scheduled to Throw Live Bullpen Session on Wednesday
Tyler Glasnow (back) is scheduled to throw a second live bullpen session on Wednesday, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Glasnow has been sidelined since early May due to lower back issues, but it appears as though he could be nearing a minor league rehab assignment. Across 39 2/3 innings (seven starts) before the injury, Glasnow recorded a 3-0 record with a 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts. The oft-injured 32-year-old has basically never made it through a big-league season healthy, which limits his fantasy value. However, he remains an ultra-high-upside starting pitcher when healthy, as he's logged a K-BB rate above 24% in seven out of the last eight seasons. Once healthy, Glasnow profiles as a must-start pitcher who can provide short bursts of dominance for fantasy managers.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo