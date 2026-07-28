Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan, according to Shams Charania. The organization has had some conversations with DeRozan over the last few days. The veteran forward appears to be drawing interest from multiple teams, but the Wizards are the newest one to join the ranks. The 36-year-old is trending down, but can still be a viable contributor in 2026. This past season, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 31.2 minutes per game with the Sacramento Kings. The Wizards have rookie AJ Dybantsa and Anthony Davis at the forward spots, so DeRozan would probably come off the bench. There's some 9-category value here, but the Wizards aren't a great fit on paper for the veteran forward.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania