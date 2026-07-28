Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy to Rotate With First- and Second-Team Offenses
Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will both receive first-team and second-team repetitions as the competition for the starting job begins in training camp, according to Alec Lewis. Head coach Kevin O'Connell met with every quarterback over the past day and said he has a timeline in place for naming the starter so the team and players have clarity, though he did not reveal a date. Minnesota used a similar rotation during minicamp, and the team has cautioned against drawing conclusions from which quarterback receives more first-team work on a particular day. McCarthy completed 140 of 243 passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across 10 starts in 2025 while adding 181 rushing yards and four scores. Murray was limited to five games with Arizona, completing 110 of 161 attempts for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing for 173 yards and one touchdown. The planned rotation confirms that neither quarterback has secured the job, leaving both with considerable fantasy uncertainty until O'Connell makes his decision.
Source: Alec Lewis
Source: Alec Lewis