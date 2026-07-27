Alec Pierce Begins Training Camp on PUP List
Alec Pierce (ankle) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. Pierce can rejoin the rest of his teammates at any time in camp, but he's not ready to get back on the field just yet after having ankle surgery in March. The 26-year-old former second-rounder in 2022 from the University of Cincinnati is coming off a breakout year in 2025 with a 47-1,003-6 line in 15 games while leading the NFL in yards per catch (21.3) for the second straight season. Pierce is also in line to be Indy's clear WR1 in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, but his availability for Week 1 of the regular season is in question, which will keep his ADP low for now in fantasy football drafts. Right now, RotoBaller has Pierce ranked as the No. 39 fantasy WR for the upcoming season. The longer he takes to get back on the field to work with quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), the more risky he'll become in fantasy drafts as a WR2 going into his fifth year in the league. Josh Downs figures to be the Colts' top wideout in camp while Pierce is sidelined.
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder