Tyler Warren Has Overall TE1 Upside
Tyler Warren was treated like a veteran from the jump. He drew 112 targets, catching 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns while playing 899 offensive snaps. Warren also scored once on the ground and set the franchise rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end. There is room for more. Michael Pittman Jr. took 111 targets with him to Pittsburgh, and Daniel Jones is set to open camp as a full participant after recovering from a torn Achilles. Josh Downs and Alec Pierce will remain heavily involved, so the vacated work will not all funnel to Warren. It does not have to. He led Indianapolis in targets last season and already finished among the top five fantasy tight ends despite only four receiving scores. RotoBaller ranks Warren TE4 for 2026. With Jones healthy and one of the league's strongest target profiles at the position, Warren has a real path to finishing as the overall TE1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller