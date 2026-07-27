Christian Kirk Misses Practice With Calf Strain
Christian Kirk did not practice Monday because of a calf issue, according to Nick Wagoner. Matt Maiocco later reported that Kirk sustained a calf strain, but no timetable for his return has been announced. The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with San Francisco in March after catching 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown across 13 games with the Houston Texans in 2025. Kirk is trying to establish a role in a reworked receiving corps that also includes Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, whom the 49ers selected 33rd overall. Any extended absence would cost Kirk valuable time in a new offense and could create additional camp opportunities for the team's other receivers. For now, the lack of a reported timetable makes Kirk's participation worth monitoring, but there is not enough information to determine how much time he will miss.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner