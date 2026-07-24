Ronald Acuna Jr. Unlikely to Rejoin Braves This Weekend
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) will come off the 10-day injured list to join the team for their series this weekend in Baltimore against the Orioles, according to Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Acuna was expected to play in his final minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, but the Stripers' game was postponed due to inclement weather, and manager Walt Weiss said that Acuna could play both games of the twin bill with Gwinnett on Saturday. The most likely scenario now is that the Braves give Acuna the day off on Sunday before activating him for Monday's series opener in New York against the division-rival Mets. The 28-year-old Venezuelan and former MVP has been on the IL twice this year due to left-hamstring strains, which is why his counting stats are down in 2026. Acuna is hitting just .251 (49-for-195) with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored in his 195 at-bats, but he can be a difference-maker for fantasy managers down the stretch if he stays healthy.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop