Curtis Mead's 17-Homer Breakout Remains Under-Rostered
Curtis Mead is batting .258 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 48 runs, and six steals across 279 at-bats. He went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Monday at Colorado before going hitless Tuesday and sitting Wednesday. Even with the quiet finish to the series, Mead is 22-for-55 (.400) with three homers in July. Mead's Yahoo roster rate has climbed to 52%, but that still leaves him available in nearly half of leagues. He also qualifies at first and second base, giving managers several ways to fit his bat into the lineup. RotoBaller ranks Mead 15th among its latest waiver options, first at third base, and recommends him in 10-team formats. The breakout is no longer speculative. Mead should be rostered wherever he remains available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller