Braxton Ashcraft Remains Worth Buying Despite Current Rough Patch
Braxton Ashcraft has recorded a 9-4 record with a 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 130 strikeouts. While Ashcraft's overall line is strong, he's run into a rough patch of late. Across his last two starts, the 26-year-old has allowed four home runs and 12 earned runs in just eight innings pitched. Ashcraft's previous career-high for innings pitched in a professional season was 73 in 2024, so he may be running into a wall under the strain of his current workload. However, the young right-hander's underlying metrics still point to high-end upside. Ashcraft is averaging 97.2 miles per hour on his fastball, and he's logged a 27.0% strikeout rate with just a 5.8% walk rate. In leagues where managers are panicking after back-to-back rough outings, Ashcraft could be worth buying low on.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller