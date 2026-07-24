Casey Mize Set to Start on Saturday
Casey Mize (groin, wrist) will start on Saturday against the division-rival Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, according to MLB.com. Mize was hit by a comebacker on his left wrist and aggravated a groin injury in his last start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, but the two injuries weren't enough to keep him from going this weekend in Motown in a plus matchup. He was able to throw his normal between-starts bullpen session this week and is ready to roll, so fantasy managers should get ready to throw him back into their starting lineups. The 29-year-old former first overall pick in 2018 out of Auburn has had a career year in 2026, going 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA (2.62 FIP) and 1.03 WHIP with 82 strikeouts and 19 walks in 80 2/3 frames across his 15 starts. Mize has dealt with some injuries and spent time on the injured list, but when available, he's been great, and he also has a career-best 25.6% strikeout rate. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last four starts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com