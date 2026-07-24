Josiah Hartshorn Continues Impressive Debut Season with 16th Long Ball
Josiah Hartshorn turned in another stellar effort at High-A on Thursday evening. Facing Wisconsin, Hartshorn went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. This marked the young slugger's 16th long ball of his first professional campaign. Hartshorn was selected by the Cubs in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft and is quickly rising up dynasty boards. He opened the season with Low-A, where he needed just 39 games to earn the call to High-A. With Low-A, Hartshorn held a .273/.424/.460 line with nine doubles and five home runs. Since moving up to South Bend, the 19-year-old has launched 11 long balls with a .913 OPS. Dynasty managers should take note of the Orange Lutheran HS product, as he could find himself near the top of the system's rankings by the start of the 2027 season.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com