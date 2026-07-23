Ivica Zubac Becomes Eligible for $95 Million Pacers Extension
Ivica Zubac is eligible for a three-year, roughly $95 million extension, per Evan Sidery, and he looks like a strong candidate after Indiana paid a steep price to install him at the five. The Pacers sent what became the No. 5 pick and an unprotected 2029 first-rounder to the Clippers for Zubac, who remains on a team-friendly deal paying just over $20 million annually through 2028. For fantasy, Zubac is a rock-solid center after averaging 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 59.8 percent shooting last season. The upside case gets cleaner when Tyrese Haliburton returns, as Zubac fits as a strong pick-and-roll and lob partner. Draft him as a reliable early-to-mid-round center with field-goal percentage and rebounding as the anchors.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery