Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Julius Randle has a major role to play next season, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints reports. Randle arrived in Brooklyn this offseason as a salary dump by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but general manager Sean Marks sees him as an impactful player. "I think we all know what Julius can do as a player," Marks said. "There's a chip on his shoulder. He's highly competitive. He plays the position of need for us. Downhill play, a forceful, impactful player. And then you look at what he does in the locker room for us when we have a younger group that is going to need some stability at times and some leadership both on and off the court." Randle has been a regular 20-point scorer and is also effective as a rebounder and playmaker, giving him plenty of fantasy value.
Source: Erik Slater
Source: Erik Slater