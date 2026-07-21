Jamarion Sharp Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jamarion Sharp have agreed to a two-way deal, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, giving the team frontcourt insurance while Yanic Konan Niederhauser works his way back. The 7-foot-5 Sharp was the G League's reigning Defensive Player of the Year with the Texas Legends, averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and a league-high 3.9 blocks in 24.9 minutes. Rim protection is his entire calling card: undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2024, he offers little offensively beyond finishing lobs. Los Angeles thinned its center room by dealing Ivica Zubac to Indiana at February's deadline, so Sharp joins an unsettled rotation. However, as a raw two-way player, he is far off the fantasy radar, though his elite shot-blocking makes him a name to monitor if injuries open up real minutes in the middle.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto