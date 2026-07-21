Jacob Misiorowski to Make his Next Start on Sunday
Jacob Misiorowski will make his next start at home this Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, according to Hunter Baumgardt of FOX Sports 920 Milwaukee. Misiorowski will end up taking his normal turn in the starting rotation for the Brew Crew after recently being given extra rest going into and out of last week's All-Star Game due to right-arm fatigue. The 24-year-old flamethrower returned to the mound in Monday's series opener versus the New York Mets and was limited to four innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits while walking one and striking out six. Manager Pat Murphy said that the Miz was getting his legs back under him in his first start since July 7. After a heavy first-half workload, the Brewers will get creative in the second half in limiting his innings so that he's not worn down for the postseason. Despite a potential shorter leash this weekend, Misiorowski will be an absolute must-start in fantasy lineups against Colorado. In his first start against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field on June 6, Misiorowski allowed an unearned run with three walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings for his seventh win of the year.
Source: FOX Sports 920 Milwaukee - Hunter Baumgardt
Source: FOX Sports 920 Milwaukee - Hunter Baumgardt