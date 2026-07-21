Jasson Dominguez Is Worth the Gamble While the At-Bats Are There
Jasson Dominguez singled and scored in Monday's 8-5 win over Pittsburgh, his fourth straight start since the All-Star break. He has played right field three times and served as the designated hitter once during that stretch. Dominguez is batting .230 with five home runs, 15 runs, 11 RBI, and six steals across 148 at-bats. The overall line is still uneven. The opportunity is not. Aaron Judge (rib) has not been cleared for baseball activities, and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) still has no timeline for a rehab assignment. Dominguez should keep getting chances while both remain out. Five homers and six steals in limited work are enough to keep the power-speed appeal alive, even with a .265 on-base percentage. RotoBaller has him in the 12-team range. The playing time gives fantasy managers a reason to take the shot now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller